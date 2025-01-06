Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida

A heart-wrenching tragedy has struck the family of Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander, leaving him devastated.

Over the weekend, Alexander’s 13-year-old nephew, Johvan Taylor, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Florida. Taylor, who was caught in the crossfire of a senseless act of violence, was one of two teens shot on Saturday evening, according to CBS News Miami.

Maurice Alexander Expresses Grief on Social Media

In the wake of the tragedy, Alexander took to social media to express his grief. “Never been this crushed in my life,” he wrote on Monday, as he mourned the loss of his young nephew. The emotional post resonated with many, as Alexander's pain over losing a family member so suddenly and violently is unfathomable.

💔 Never been this crushed in my life https://t.co/UBhRyxqXVf — Maurice Alexander Jr (@_hardtime3) January 6, 2025

The shooting occurred when several rounds of gunfire were fired into a group of juveniles standing outside, in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack. Taylor’s tragic death has left a lasting impact on Alexander and his family, as well as the entire Detroit Lions community.

As the team continues with their preparations for the playoffs, the thoughts of Alexander’s teammates, coaches, and fans are undoubtedly with him during this incredibly difficult time.