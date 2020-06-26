Fan is besides himself after learning Red Wings will pick No. 4 in NHL Draft [Video]

As you have most likely heard by now, the Detroit Red Wings will be picking No. 4 in the 2020 NHL Draft, despite having the fewest points in the NHL by a wide margin.
As the NHL Draft Lottery unfolded on Friday night, many Red Wings fans were pretty upset about falling all the way to No. 4 (even though that was the spot they had the best odds of getting).
One of those fans, who just so happened to be recording himself, is Tony Dombrowski.
Watch as Tony reacts to finding out the Red Wings will be picking No. 4 in the 2020 draft.
We fell ya, Tony!
My live reaction to the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery for the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/woFa473Kbb
— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) June 27, 2020