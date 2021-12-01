Fan created photo of Aidan Hutchinson in a Detroit Lions uniform is perfection

If you have been following us throughout the college football season, you are well aware that we have been lobbying for the Detroit Lions to select Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, a fan has created an edit with Hutchinson in a Lions uniform and that just makes us want Detroit to draft him even more!

Check it out!

With the Lions still winless and in need of defensive help, should we take Aidan Hutchinson with our 1st pick? pic.twitter.com/hLz59MFIrj — Revived Graphics (@revivedgraphic) December 1, 2021