Fan creates Detroit Red Wings NFL x NHL home ‘Mashup’ jersey

Sharing is caring!

These always make my head hurt but we know some of you love them, so here ya go!

As you can see below, Luis Fernando has created an NFL x NHL Detroit Red Wings home ‘Mashup’ jersey and though it makes me think my entire life is a lie, it is actually pretty cool.

Take a look. What do you think?

Would this be played on ice or turf? See, I told you I am confused!!!