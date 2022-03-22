in Detroit Lions

Fan creates photo of Baker Mayfield in a Detroit Lions uniform

By now, you have probably heard the speculation and rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and the potential of him being traded to the Detroit Lions.

Personally, I don’t believe the Lions would trade for Mayfield but if the price is right, who knows.

Well, one fan believes the Lions should trade for Mayfield and he even went as far as creating a photo to show what he would look like in a Lions uniform.

Check it out.

Nation, are you in favor of the Lions trading for Baker Mayfield?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Pro Football Focus graph shows most (and least) improved NFL teams so far this offseason