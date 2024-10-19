Fan Drops Emotional Hype Video For Detroit Lions Matchup vs. Vikings

Carl Collins (@ccprodzofficial on X) has done it again, and this time, it’s hitting fans right in the feels. On Saturday morning, Collins released his latest Detroit Lions hype video, and calling it anything less than a masterpiece would be an understatement.

With the Lions preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Collins’ video arrives at a crucial time. For the first time this season, the Lions will take the field without their best defensive player and captain, Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury in the Lions’ dominating 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

REPORT: AIDAN HUTCHINSON COULD BE BACK FOR SUPER BOWL

In this emotional video, Collins captures the grit and determination of the Lions, rallying fans around the team as they prepare for a tough divisional matchup. The energy, the emotion, and the passion behind the video are undeniable — and by the time it ends, fans are left ready to run through a wall.

If you’re not fired up after watching this, you might want to check your pulse! This is the Lions' moment, and Collins knows just how to make sure fans feel it.

Let’s Freaking Go!!!