Heading into the 2022 season, most believed the rebuild was over and the Detroit Tigers were ready to take another step forward toward being a winning baseball team.

Fast forward to the present and the Tigers have been one of the worst teams in baseball, especially from an offensive standpoint.

On Friday night, news broke that the Tigers have signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

#Tigers have signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor league contract. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) July 23, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Juan Soto to Detroit is too expensive

Fan has hysterical reaction to Detroit Tigers latest signing

To be fair, other than his cool name, not too many Detroit Tigers fans are going to be too excited about this signing.

That being said, one fan had a hysterical reaction to Al Avila‘s latest move.

“The rebuild is over!” @1kovacs tweeted in response.

The rebuild is over ! — Dear Al Avila, (@1kovacs) July 23, 2022

Chi Chi Rodriguez, who is not the golfer, is 30 years old. He was originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In six Major League seasons, Rodriguez is 9-24 with a 5.72 ERA in 67 games (51 starts). During that time, he struck out 167 batters in 280 innings pitched.

So far in 2022, Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 6.87 ERA in six games (four starts) with the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Nation, all jokes aside (I know that is tough at this point), do you believe this Detroit Tigers roster can turn things around in the second half of the season or are we going to see more of the same?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

