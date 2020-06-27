41.2 F
Fan poll votes Michigan State Spartans as having best logo in Big Ten

By Michael Whitaker

The Big Ten conference features some of the all time classic collegiate logos, and according to one fan poll, a school from the Mitten State took home the honor of having the top ranked logo.

And while fans might immediately have the block “M” of the Michigan Wolverines come to mind, they’ll have to settle for 6th place.

Heath Gregory of FanJuicer.com polled 1,350 collegiate fans, and 210 of them voted the Michigan State Spartans as having the best logo, good for first place. Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana round out the top five.

“This did not surprise me too much considering that Michigan State’s Spartan logo has won other fan polls I’ve seen, and is widely regarded as one of the best logos in college athletics. Not only was Sparty number one in this research, but you’ll notice that there’s a big gap between Michigan State and the logo ranked #2. In other words, Michigan State didn’t just win this poll, it ran away with it.

Interestingly, Michigan State’s home uniforms were ranked as the most appealing in the B1G in the research I conducted last year. This speaks volumes to the quality and consistency of Michigan State’s branding.”

– – Quotes via Heath Gregory of FanJuicer.com – –

