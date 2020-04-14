57.1 F
College Sports
Updated:

Fan reaction to Joshua Christopher’s shocking spurn of Michigan Wolverines

Fans had plenty of reaction following the stunning announcement.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Michigan Wolverines fans everywhere had the metaphorical rug pulled out from underneath them earlier tonight when 5-star guard Joshua Christopher made the stunning decision to commit to Arizona State, rather than take his talents to Ann Arbor and join forces with Juwan Howard and Co.

Had he decided to become a Wolverine, it would have been the highest marked prospect commitment to Ann Arbor in the modern recruiting rankings era.

And naturally, as is always the case, fans of Michigan had plenty of reaction to the stunning “thanks but no thanks” Christopher just gave them.




