Fan reaction to the Detroit Tigers trade of Joe Jimenez

By AJ Reilly
News broke late Wednesday night that the Detroit Tigers traded long-time reliever, Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves for a couple of prospects–one of which is their top-position prospect. President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, has made his first big deal and has finally made an impactful deal and it is time for Detroit Tigers fans to react.

What did Scott Harris say about trading Joe Jimenez?

In the deal for Jimenez, the Tigers received 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham. Malloy is the true “get” of the deal, with the 26-year-old Higginbotham being a lefty reliever that will provide depth. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic,

Scott Harris on Justyn-Henry Malloy: “He embodies a lot of the things that we value in hitters. He controls the strike zone. He has plus bat-to-ball skills. He does damage to all fields, and he raked at three different levels this year, plus the Arizona Fall league.”

via Cody Stavenhagen on Twitter

He boasts a very strong walk rate, an OPS over 800 at all levels of the minor leagues, and a profile that projects as a solid everyday player.

How are Detroit Tigers fans reacting to the Joe Jimenez trade?

Here’s how Tigers’ Twitter is reacting to the news of Joe Jimenez’s trade:

