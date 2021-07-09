Fan steals Rory McIlroy’s club before being taken away by security [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Well, you don’t see thing every day!

Watch as a fan at the Scottish Open casually walks up to Rory McIlroy’s bag and proceeds to take out a golf club before being taken away by security.

Imagine if this had happened on American soil! The guy would have immediately been tackled to the ground!

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021