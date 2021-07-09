Fan steals Rory McIlroy’s club before being taken away by security [Video]

by

Well, you don’t see thing every day!

Watch as a fan at the Scottish Open casually walks up to Rory McIlroy’s bag and proceeds to take out a golf club before being taken away by security.

Imagine if this had happened on American soil! The guy would have immediately been tackled to the ground!

