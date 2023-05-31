We are now less than 100 days away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, which means it will not be too much longer until our Detroit Lions defend Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. But before the Lions begin their season, their home turf will be used for one of the biggest concert tours in the world as pop superstar Taylor Swift will be coming to the Motor City for concerts on June 9th and 10th. As you will see in the eerie-looking photo below (Credit to Grace for the photo), the preparations for the Swift concert are underway.

Fan takes Eerie photo of Ford Field as Taylor Swift concert setup begins

Here is the photo that Grace submitted to Detroit Sports Nation to share with all of you who wonder what Ford Field looks like without the field.

