Fan trying to catch home run biffs it, loses more than just ball [Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you are a baseball fan, chances are that you have always dreamed of catching a home run ball off the bat of a player from your favorite team.

Well, the gentleman you are about to see had his opportunity on Thursday afternoon but things did not go quite as they did in his dream. (Or at least I’m assuming this did not happen)

Watch as this Cincinnati Reds fan not only loses the baseball but also loses his nachos in the process.

Oh, and of course it’s all over Twitter for his friends and family to see!

https://twitter.com/cut4/status/1385311424990392328?s=21