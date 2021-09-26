Fan videos of Justin Tucker’s NFL record FG shows Detroit Lions’ fans in agony

Why does this always have to happen to us?

Whether it be last-second field goals or last-second Hail Marys, it seems like the Detroit Lions are always on the wrong end of things.

Well, it happened again on Sunday as Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker bounced in a miraculous NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Lions 18-16 at Ford Field.

Following the game, a couple of fan videos emerged showing Lions’ fans in agony as Tucker’s kick hit the goal post and bounced through.

Check it out.

The crowd view of the Justin Tucker game winner is INCREDIBLE. Nothing but pain in Detroit. (Via ig: Southenddearborn)@BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/iJ6cBZGatw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2021

This is porn pic.twitter.com/tXLDM2K4Dp — The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) September 26, 2021