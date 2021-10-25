Fan who gave back Tom Brady’s 600th TD pass ball lavished with gifts by Buccaneers

On Sunday, Tom Brady made NFL history when he connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for his 600th career TD pass.

But following the score, Evans did not realize it was Brady’s 600th TD and he gave the ball to a fan.

Fortunately, when approached by a Buccaneers rep, the fan graciously gave the ball back so that Brady has it.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Buccaneers did their best to compensate as they gave him the following:

*2 signed Brady jerseys + a helmet

*Signed Mike Evans jersey & his game cleats

*$1000 team store credit

*2 season passes for the rest of this season + the 2022 season.

Not too shabby but I am sure many will point out that the fan could have gotten quite a bit of cash had he decided to keep the ball. Thankfully, Kennedy understood the ball is important to Brady and handled this situation with pure class.

