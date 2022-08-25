FanDuel Kansas Sign-up Bonus: Get $100 Free When You Pre-Register!

Legal online sports betting is coming to the state of Kansas in just a few days, which means there’s still time to pre-register with one of the top sportsbooks out there — FanDuel Kansas — and claim an exclusive sign-up bonus. With college football and NFL football right around the corner as well, there’s never been a better time to add FanDuel to your list of go-to online sportsbooks.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim a $100 Free Bet!! PRE-REGISTER TODAY KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100

FREE BET CLAIM NOW

Keep reading to learn how you can pre-register today and claim this exclusive $100 free bet offer.

FanDuel Kansas Sign-up Bonus – Claim a $100 Free Bet Today!

If you are unfamiliar with how a pre-registration bonus works, they are one of the best ways to kickstart your betting career when it comes to signing up with a sportsbook that is about to go live. FanDuel Kansas is dropping on September 1, so they’re offering a strong reward to anyone who signs up with them today and locks in their sport as a FanDuel Kansas user.

To claim this FanDuel Kansas promo code, all you have to do is sign up for a new account using one of the featured links/banners on this page. Following one of these links will take you to a landing page where you can pre-register for an account and claim your free bet.

Once you enter your registration details and confirm you are physically located in Kansas, you will receive a notification confirming that the $100 free bet will be available to use on Sept. 1.

How to Claim This Kansas Sports Betting Promo Code

To claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code, follow the below listed steps. As previously mentioned, it is crucial you pre-register using one of Detroit Sports Nation’s links, otherwise the offer will not be applied to your account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Kansas account by clicking HERE

Enter registration details

Confirm you are physically located in KS

Get confirmation that your $100 free bet has been added to your account

You are free to use your bet on Sept. 1!

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Kansas Promo Code?

This FanDuel Kansas promo code is available to new users who have yet to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

You also must be 21 years or older and physically located in the state of Kansas to claim.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR $100 FREE BET WITH FANDUEL KANSAS>>>

When Can You Bet on Sports in Kansas?

As previously mentioned, legal online sports betting is officially going live in the sunflower state on September. The bill to approve online sports betting in Kansas was passed back in early April 2022, and the launch is scheduled to happen just in time for the massive sports betting hotbed that is football season.

Between the upcoming NFL season and college football season, there are going to be a plethora of games, props, and odds to choose from when it comes to using your $100 free bet. It’s important to note that betting on college sports will also be made legal in Kansas on Sept. 1, meaning schools like Kansas State and University of Kansas will be in play.

Long story short, launch date for FanDuel Kansas is just a few days away. Claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus today and lock in your place, and lock in your $100 free bet reward.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim a $100 Free Bet!! PRE-REGISTER TODAY KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100

FREE BET CLAIM NOW

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

