FanDuel Kansas: Last Chance to Claim Massive Pre-Launch Promo Code!

Online sports betting is set to go live in Kansas on September 1, which means prospective bettors are quickly running out of time to claim all the best pre-launch and pre-register bonuses and promo codes. FanDuel Kansas is offering a sweet $100 free bet to anyone who signs up today and locks in their account — you’re not going to want to miss this offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim a $100 Free Bet!! PRE-REGISTER TODAY KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100

FREE BET CLAIM NOW

Keep reading to learn how you can claim and activate this exclusive pre-registration offer from FanDuel Kansas.

FanDuel Kansas Pre-Registration Offer – Get $100 FREE

Pre-registering with a popular online sportsbook or sports betting app is one of the best ways to kickstart your betting career. Not only are you going to be able to place bets the moment things go live on Thursday, but you are also setting yourself up with a free bet.

FanDuel Kansas is offering new users who pre-register today a free bet worth $100. Once things go live on Thursday, you can use this free bet to wager on the sporting events of your choosing. Things like NFL football, college football, Kansas and Kansas State athletics, and MLB baseball will all be popular betting options.

To claim this $100 free bet, all you have to do is pre-register with FanDuel Kansas using one of Detroit Sports Nation’s featured links or banners. No initial deposit required. No hidden bells, whistles or tricks. You will instantly get your $100 free bet deposited into your account upon pre-registering.

How to Claim This Exclusive Pre-Launch Offer

To claim this special FanDuel Sportsbook promo code, follow the below listed steps. It is crucial you pre-register using one of the featured links/banners on this page, otherwise the pre-launch offer will not be applied to your account.

To pre-register with FanDuel Kansas and create your account, click HERE

Enter registration details

Confirm you are physically located in KS

No initial deposit required!

Your $100 free bet will be available to be used on Thursday, Sept. 1

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Kansas Promo Code?

This pre-launch offer from FanDuel is available to anyone 21 years or older who can confirm they are physically located in the state of Kansas.

You also must be a new user with FanDuel Sportsbook.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR $100 FREE BET>>>

Preseason complete 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OTFjyfSMN5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2022

Claim Additional Bonuses Once KS Online Sports Betting Goes Live!

The truly great part about this pre-launch offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is that it does not preclude you from claiming their standard sign-up offer.

Once things go live on Thursday, you will also be eligible to claim a bet $5, get $150 promotion.

Additionally, there are several other sportsbooks set to go live in Kansas on Thursday. BetMGM Kansas and DraftKings Kansas both have their own special pre-launch offers that you are able to claim alongside this offer from FanDuel.

To learn more about the best Kansas sports betting apps and claim each of their exclusive pre-launch bonuses, click here: “Last Chance to Register With the Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps!”

No matter how you slice it, pre-registering with FanDuel Kansas is an excellent move. You get a $100 free bet deposited into your account for Thursday and you don’t have to mess around with any sign-up information on launch day. This is not an offer you are going to want to miss.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim a $100 Free Bet!! PRE-REGISTER TODAY KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100

FREE BET CLAIM NOW

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

