FanDuel Ohio: Pre-Register Today and Get $100 in Free Bets

After months and months of patient waiting, we are finally nearing the official launch of legal online sports betting in the state of Ohio. With massive sports teams like the Bengals, Cavaliers, Guardians, Reds, Browns, and others, this has all the makings of a big-time launch. We’re still a ways away from the official launch date. However, you can currently take advantage of this brand new FanDuel Ohio pre-launch offer.

Featured Videos



By pre-registering with FanDuel Ohio today, new users can claim an easy $100 bonus once things do go live in OH.

FanDuel Ohio $100 Free Bet! PRE-REGISTER PRE-LAUNCH BONUS $100 in Free Bets

CLAIM OFFER

The official launch date for FanDuel Ohio is January 1, 2023. This may feel like a ways away, but the new year is quickly creeping up on us.

What makes this launch date even more significant is that it’s happening before the Super Bowl. You’re going to want to be signed up with a popular online sportsbook in FanDuel prior to the Super Bowl — arguably the biggest sports betting event in the world.

FanDuel Ohio Pre-Launch Promo Code – Pre-Register Today and Secure $100 in Free Bets

Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual sports fan looking to make some extra cash moving forward, it’s hard to go wrong with pre-launch offers. Pre-registering with a sportsbook that’s about to go live in your state is an excellent way to ensure your betting career with them is kickstarted with a bonus.

To claim this FanDuel Ohio pre-launch bonus, pre-register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Pre-registering this way ensures that the pre-launch promo code is automatically applied to your account during its creation.

Once you’ve pre-registered and the promo code is applied to your account, all you have to do is wait for the official Ohio launch date. FanDuel will instantly award you your $100 in free bets the moment things go live.

<<<CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER WITH FANDUEL OHIO TODAY!!!>>>

How to Pre-Register Today and Claim This Promotion

To pre-register today and claim this FanDuel Ohio promo code, follow the below listed steps. It is crucial you sign up using one of the featured links or banners on this page, otherwise the pre-launch bonus will not be applied to your account.

Click HERE to pre-register for your FanDuel Ohio account today

Enter registration details

Pre-launch promo code will automatically be applied during sign-up process

Receive $100 in free bets once online sports betting goes live in Ohio!

Download the FanDuel Ohio App

Once you have pre-registered and claimed your $100 in free bets on launch date, you should also strongly consider downloading the FanDuel Ohio mobile betting app.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers one of the easiest-to-use apps in the sports betting game, making this a must download. By having the app, you can make deposits, bets, and withdrawals all from the comfort of your mobile device or tablet.

You will even be able to access your free bets and additional future promotions with FanDuel through their app — just another reason to pre-register with them today.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app currently has a 4.8/5.0 rating on the App Store and is available for free download on iOS and Android!