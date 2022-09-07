FanDuel Promo Code: Get an Instant $150 Bonus Betting on NFL Week 1!

Following an exciting offseason which saw several top superstars switch teams (Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Davante Adams to the Raiders, Khalil Mack to the Raiders, etc.), the start of the 2022-23 NFL season is finally upon us. In less than 48 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will be facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, making today the perfect time to claim an exclusive FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim an Instant $150 Bonus! GET THE APP INSTANT BONUS $150

FREE BET BET NOW

By claiming this special promo code today, new FanDuel users can kickstart their football betting career with a massive $150 bonus! Keep reading to learn how you can activate this offer today.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 1 and INSTANTLY Claim a $150 Bonus!

As far as football betting offers go, it’s pretty hard to beat sign-up offers and welcome bonuses. These type of promotions from online sportsbooks typically offer the best rewards, with the least amount of risk to the user.

This new and exclusive FanDuel promo code for the upcoming NFL Week 1 is no exception. All you have to do to claim a free $150 bonus is register today using one of the featured links or banners on this page and bet $5 on the Week 1 game of your choosing. It’s really that simple. Your $5 bet doesn’t even have to win — you are eligible to claim a $150 bonus after signing up no matter what.

To claim this offer, register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using one of the links or banners found on this page. From there, bet $5 on ANY Week 1 NFL game and instantly claim a $150 bonus. No hidden tricks, bells, or whistles here. This is very much a “user-friendly” promotion to celebrate the start of football season.

DSN's Fantasy Factory: First Pi... Please enable JavaScript DSN's Fantasy Factory: First Pick Mock Draft

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR INSTANT $150 BONUS TODAY!!!>>>

How to Create Your New FanDuel Sportsbook Account

Before claiming your $150 bonus, you have to first create a new sportsbook account with FanDuel. Follow the below listed steps to do just that. It’s crucial you register using one of Detroit Sports Nation‘s links/banners, otherwise the promo code will not be applied to your account!

Click HERE to create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account

Enter registration details

Promo code will automatically be applied to your account during the sign-up process

Bet $5 on ANY Week 1 NFL game

INSTANTLY claim your $150 bonus — win or lose!

Who Can Claim This Special NFL FanDuel Promo Code?

This special NFL FanDuel promo code is available to anyone interested in betting on Week 1 of the NFL season who has yet to create an account with FanDuel Sportsbook.

You also must be 21 years or older and physically located in one of the following states:

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, or Wyoming.

NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football – Bills @ Rams

You are free to activate this NFL betting bonus by wagering on ANY Week 1 game. However, placing a bet on the upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Rams is going to be a popular option for a lot of users.

Los Angeles hosts Buffalo on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET. Claim this FanDuel promo code today, bet $5 on Rams vs Bills, and get your INSTANT $200 bonus!