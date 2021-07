Sharing is caring!

What a night at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit!

Not only are the Detroit Tigers laying the smack down on the Texas Rangers (13-0 at the time of this post) but the likely No. 1 overall draft pick of the Detroit Pistons has been spotted at the park.

Take a listen as the fans at Comerica Park chant “We want Cade!”

This is awesome! 10 more days and it will be official!

WE WANT CADE pic.twitter.com/4B5JNA8aCk — Cade Cunningham Fan Club (@motorcitycade) July 20, 2021