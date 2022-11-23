Detroit Lions News

Fans bash Detroit Lions for Thanksgiving uniform choice

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Lions took to Twitter to unveil the uniforms they will be wearing on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills. No, the Lions are not wearing their fan-favorite throwback uniforms, but instead, they are wearing their pajama-like all-gray Color Rush unis. Personally, the Lions’ Color Rush uniforms are my least favorite all of their uniform combos, and it seems like most fans agree with me.

What are Detroit Lions fans saying about the Thanksgiving Day uniform combo?

First, let’s take a look at the uniform combo the Lions will wear on Thanksgiving against the Bills.

Now, for a sample of the negative reactions that have been rolling in ever since the announcement was made.

