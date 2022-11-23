Fans bash Detroit Lions for Thanksgiving uniform choice

Lions fans are not happy about the choice

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Lions took to Twitter to unveil the uniforms they will be wearing on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills. No, the Lions are not wearing their fan-favorite throwback uniforms, but instead, they are wearing their pajama-like all-gray Color Rush unis. Personally, the Lions’ Color Rush uniforms are my least favorite all of their uniform combos, and it seems like most fans agree with me.

What are Detroit Lions fans saying about the Thanksgiving Day uniform combo?

First, let’s take a look at the uniform combo the Lions will wear on Thanksgiving against the Bills.

Bringing out the color rush for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/MxtsaoPfBk

Now, for a sample of the negative reactions that have been rolling in ever since the announcement was made.

Go Lions but please for the love of God get new uniforms next year. And I can't fathom why we keep not wearing our Thanksgiving alternates. All the fans want them I don't get it. — Arthur (@melchor23) November 24, 2022

We wanted the Throwbacks 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — GO LIONS (@GOLIONS09) November 24, 2022

Where are the throwbacks?!? Wtf — Eddie (@DepressedDETN) November 24, 2022

I like them but should be wearing the throwbacks for Thanksgiving! — Court (@Court4Real) November 24, 2022

these are bad! just fyi — Greg (@GregMonahan) November 24, 2022

No other choice for Thanksgiving should ever be considered than the 90's throwbacks. pic.twitter.com/iUZgANwiWB — Jason Dunn (@dunnj5150) November 24, 2022

You guys had one job. These grays are incredibly lame. — State of MichiganMan (@stateofMIman) November 24, 2022

I don’t understand. National televised game and people are going to see jersey’s that are uncommon. Not the best way to utilize branding to potential new fans. — Mike Popiel (@mike_popiel) November 24, 2022

L, Bring the Thanksgiving throwback jerseys. — Ronny Pugs 🦃🇺🇸 ➐ (@RonnyPugs) November 24, 2022