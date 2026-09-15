Fans ERUPT Following Detroit Red Wings GM Announcement

The Detroit Red Wings named Shawn Horcoff interim general manager Tuesday, but several fans responding to the announcement focused on a question the appointment did not answer: Why has finding permanent leadership taken so long?

Horcoff will oversee roster decisions, salary-cap matters and hockey operations personnel while reporting to Chris Ilitch. The organization also confirmed that he remains a candidate for the permanent position and will have full authority during the interim assignment.

Those details matter. Detroit now has an explicitly empowered executive in charge as training camp approaches. But for fans who have watched the search stretch through the offseason, another temporary arrangement offered little reassurance.

The criticism on X ranged from confusion about what had changed to direct complaints about ownership. These individual responses do not represent every fan, but they reveal a recurring concern: frustration with the process, not simply the person appointed.

Fans Bash Detroit Red Wings Over the Wait

One of the clearest reactions came from @GodoBets138, who asked, “why not do this 2 months ago lol”. Another fan, @mtterlikkis, expressed similar confusion: “I’m sorry but was he not already???”

Both comments reflected the unusual circumstances surrounding the announcement. Horcoff had already been handling daily responsibilities while Detroit evaluated candidates. His place among the organization’s potential internal successors to Steve Yzerman was established early in the process.

For @TCinSL, the announcement prompted a broader criticism of ownership and the search: “Clown organization. How much did you pay a firm and still have no one. Illitch is an embarrassment.”

The complaint was about the absence of a permanent hire, even as Detroit announced an interim appointment. That distinction helps explain the response. Giving Horcoff formal authority addresses who can make decisions now. It does not settle who will lead the organization long term.

Ownership Draws the Sharpest Criticism

Other responses were more personal toward Ilitch. @GameGabDetroit wrote, “Chris illitch doesn’t care about us 😔”, expressing dissatisfaction with ownership rather than evaluating Horcoff’s credentials.

The account @DDcurse questioned the search in harsher terms, writing, “Chris still can’t find the perfect yes man even after 2 months. What a joke. No direction.” That characterization is the account’s opinion, not evidence of what Ilitch is seeking in a candidate.

Jeffrey, posting as @GahmanJeffJeff, connected his frustration to Horcoff’s existing role alongside Yzerman: “You mean the guy that’s been running shit ‘barely’ all summer and who has been in Yzermans ear all along? Why would anyone in their right mind pay hard earned money to support this clown show?🤡”

Taken together, those responses challenged the organization’s direction and continuity. They were not assessments of decisions Horcoff has made under his newly announced authority. For those commenters, the interim appointment became another opportunity to question how Detroit reached this point.

What Actually Changes for Shawn Horcoff

The Red Wings’ explanation provides an important counterpoint. In the official announcement, Ilitch said Horcoff has his support and authority to make decisions while the organization continues evaluating permanent candidates. Detroit also expressly identified Horcoff as still under consideration.

That clarification supersedes the earlier, unconfirmed report that Horcoff was no longer a finalist. The team’s position is now clear: His interim appointment does not eliminate the possibility of a permanent promotion.

Horcoff brings organizational experience, having joined Detroit in 2016 before becoming assistant general manager and general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2022. The appointment gives players, staff and other clubs a defined decision-maker while the search proceeds.

It also leaves two separate questions in place. Detroit has answered who is responsible for hockey operations today. The fans criticizing Tuesday’s announcement are still waiting to learn who will be responsible for its future.