Fans bash ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky for ‘borderline stalking’ Aaron Rodgers

Well, we all knew this was going to happen the moment that news broke on Monday that Aaron Rodgers was now planning to report to training camp and play for the Green Packers in 2021.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky is on this story like white on rice and he has even gone as far as tracking Rodgers plane, which allegedly made a stop in Albuquerque before heading to Green Bay.

To be fair, I have no problem with this at all. Packers fans are excited and Rob is trying to do what he can to pass along anything at all new that he can find. People get their panties in a bunch over such unimportant things.

Check it out.

Following Demovsky’s tweets, fans blasted him for ‘stalking’ Rodgers and being ‘creepy’ and Demovsky fired back at a couple of them.

 

