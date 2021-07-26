Fans bash ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky for ‘borderline stalking’ Aaron Rodgers

Sharing is caring!

Well, we all knew this was going to happen the moment that news broke on Monday that Aaron Rodgers was now planning to report to training camp and play for the Green Packers in 2021.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky is on this story like white on rice and he has even gone as far as tracking Rodgers plane, which allegedly made a stop in Albuquerque before heading to Green Bay.

To be fair, I have no problem with this at all. Packers fans are excited and Rob is trying to do what he can to pass along anything at all new that he can find. People get their panties in a bunch over such unimportant things.

Check it out.

The @AaronRodgers12 plane is in the air again and headed northeast out of Albuquerque. I will not be camping out at @GRBairport but perhaps @mattschneidman will. He doesn’t have to be on SportsCenter at 6 am. https://t.co/TYN0BU85PM pic.twitter.com/DZbrss9OPL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

Following Demovsky’s tweets, fans blasted him for ‘stalking’ Rodgers and being ‘creepy’ and Demovsky fired back at a couple of them.

Then feel free to unfollow but it’s my fuckin job — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

It’s called reporting and telling people things they don’t already know. It’s my job. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

Rob. Why in the hell are you being so defensive? If you don't agree with people saying this is stalking then just ignore it man. I think this is weird as hell. You should just report when you see him on the ground. That being said… This is borderline stalking — 🐐LaFleur🐐 GOAT HC (@CrumpleNuts72) July 27, 2021

This is creepy as hell. Seek help. — Marty Milligan (@Marty_M_604) July 27, 2021

jesus christ why we stalking bro😭😭 — tyrio (@tyriooo) July 27, 2021