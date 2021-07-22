Fans blast Carolina Hurricanes after Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman robs them blind

Sharing is caring!

As you probably heard by now, Steve Yzerman was the mastermind of a robbery on Thursday as the Detroit Red Wings have acquired G Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for G Jonathan Bernier and the No. 94 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Vegas’ third-round pick (94th overall) in the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/Zx8iTvDnE9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 22, 2021

Following the trade, the Hurricanes thanked Nedeljkovic for his services and as you can imagine, the comments were not very nice.

Canes goalie prospects after seeing the Canes develop Ned for half a decade to trade him after a half season for a 3 round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/30DgRgEB5e — Matthew (@epiclol) July 22, 2021

I never thought I would see this type of tweet about ned — Caniac Tyler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Tylerlakecanes) July 22, 2021

What are we doing pic.twitter.com/2fytbZEyEI — Cay (@caymiendavis) July 22, 2021

I refuse to believe this☝🏼❤️ — kayla (@mackinnon629) July 22, 2021

Y'all got fleeced so hard 😭😭😭 — Josh (@GritBitt) July 22, 2021

Way to just give up on the best goalie we’ve had since Ward. — DJ Caniac (@DJCaniac) July 22, 2021

I refuse to believe this happened. — Stacie (@syw428) July 22, 2021

Gotta follow this move up with something strong because Ned was the people’s champion. — B.P. Cox (@BPCox_IPS) July 22, 2021