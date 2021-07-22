Fans blast Carolina Hurricanes after Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman robs them blind

by

Sharing is caring!

As you probably heard by now, Steve Yzerman was the mastermind of a robbery on Thursday as the Detroit Red Wings have acquired G Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for G Jonathan Bernier and the No. 94 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft.

Following the trade, the Hurricanes thanked Nedeljkovic for his services and as you can imagine, the comments were not very nice.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.