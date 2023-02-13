Fans flock to Twitter to react to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Merch
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
By W.G. Brady
Rihanna electrified the crowd at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show with her powerful performance, delighting some fans, while annoying others, all over the world. The singer, who is pregnant, took to the stage to deliver an unforgettable (some would say “unwatchable”) show, complete with her trademark high energy and hit songs. As soon as she took the stage, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, making it one of the most talked-about events of the night.

Fans flock to Twitter to react to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Some fans were quick to shower Rihanna with love and praise for her Super Bowl halftime performance, while others bashed the performance. Many took to Twitter to express their feelings for the singer, who was able to deliver a show despite her pregnancy. “Rihanna just lit up the Super Bowl halftime show! She was amazing, despite being pregnant,” wrote one fan. “Last year's halftime show was better and it’s not even close.” Another fan wrote.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Why it Matters

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance was a significant moment not just for fans, but for the entertainment industry as well. As the first Super Bowl entertainer to perform while pregnant, she set a new precedent and made history. Her powerful performance, though bashed by some, demonstrated that pregnancy should not be a barrier to success and that women can still achieve great things even while carrying a child. Her show was a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of women everywhere and will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue their dreams without fear or reservation.

