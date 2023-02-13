Fans flock to Twitter to react to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Rihanna electrified the crowd at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show with her powerful performance, delighting some fans, while annoying others, all over the world. The singer, who is pregnant, took to the stage to deliver an unforgettable (some would say “unwatchable”) show, complete with her trademark high energy and hit songs. As soon as she took the stage, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, making it one of the most talked-about events of the night.

Fans flock to Twitter to react to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Some fans were quick to shower Rihanna with love and praise for her Super Bowl halftime performance, while others bashed the performance. Many took to Twitter to express their feelings for the singer, who was able to deliver a show despite her pregnancy. “Rihanna just lit up the Super Bowl halftime show! She was amazing, despite being pregnant,” wrote one fan. “Last year's halftime show was better and it’s not even close.” Another fan wrote.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

OMG That was INCREDIBLE!! Legit just got chills @rihanna is as good as it gets



A+



The visuals were groundbreaking – her floating in the air was something out of the @starwars Imperial Senate #SuperBowl



Instant thoughts… pic.twitter.com/Qx2Edj5lVt — Dan Leach (@DanLeachDTM) February 13, 2023

Sorry, I like last years half time show better.. #NFL — BenFreddy (@Benfreddy02) February 13, 2023

Rihanna killed it — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) February 13, 2023

she let us know how it was gonna go pic.twitter.com/FwxR7Q2win — Adam London (@_adamlondon) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl — Sharlee Rose Edwards (@SharleeEdwards) February 13, 2023

Rihanna: listen to my music



The tl: YOU ARE HIDING A CHILD pic.twitter.com/NqianUvPTb — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 13, 2023

Meh. I don’t get the hype of Rihanna but that’s just me — Amanda 🏰 (@HappilyAmanda_) February 13, 2023

The funny part of the halftime show was when Rihanna stopped “singing” and moved the microphone away from her face and her vocal was still going. 😂😂 #lipsyncchallenge #superbowl2023 — Nate Trujillo (@_nathantrujillo) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really interrupted a football game to do the absolute least #HalftimeShow — a l e z a n d r a (@allyallyzandra) February 13, 2023

What a Way to Announce Rihanna. Bing Bang Boom BABY !! #SuperBowl #SuperBowl2023 #Rihanna — Caryn Wilson (@Carynsb1) February 13, 2023

Rihanna. That’s the tweet. — SAMBORGHINI (@SambHendy) February 13, 2023

Not what I expected but I’ll take anything from Rihanna at this point. — Superstar 💫 (@shanxxae) February 13, 2023

Why it Matters

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance was a significant moment not just for fans, but for the entertainment industry as well. As the first Super Bowl entertainer to perform while pregnant, she set a new precedent and made history. Her powerful performance, though bashed by some, demonstrated that pregnancy should not be a barrier to success and that women can still achieve great things even while carrying a child. Her show was a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of women everywhere and will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue their dreams without fear or reservation.