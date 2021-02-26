Fans flood YouTube with Matthew Stafford tribute videos

Sharing is caring!

Though it cannot become official until the new NFL league calendar begins on March 17, we now know that Matthew Stafford has played his final snap with the Detroit Lions…at least for now.

Following the news breaking that Stafford was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Rams, a plethora of Lions’ fans took to social media, many to wish Stafford the best and to thank him for everything he gave the Detroit Lions and our community.

As we have gotten further and further away from the announcement, more and more fans have continued to post Matthew Stafford tribute videos on YouTube.

Here are some of our favorites.

(Note: Since the NFL does not understand that allowing us to share video footage actually helps when as far as publicity, you may have to click on the links)

<noscript><iframe title="Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions Tribute Video Thank You #9" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lprVjhCkdKc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="Matthew Stafford Tribute Video" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xiqbUU4cuxg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="Matthew Stafford’s Best Moments w/ Lions: “Higher” Tribute" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zWOh6jyeeys?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="Mathew Stafford - "See you Again" (Lions Tribute)" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V5-FXBM9c2U?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="Matthew Stafford - Tribute to the GOAT!" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xDSroHQTB3Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>