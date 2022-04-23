Fans, former teammates, and others react on Twitter to Miguel Cabrera’s 3000th hit

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander established himself as one of baseball’s top pitchers throughout his career in the Motor City, and he continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Motor City fans everywhere.

Embed from Getty Images

After his 2017 trade to the Houston Astros that saw him earn his first career World Series victory, he continued his dominance on the mound, and he’s looked every bit like his days with Detroit so far this season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who made MLB history this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies by smacking his 3,000th career hit. And shortly after the milestone achievement, reactions and congratulatory messsages from players and former teammates of Cabrera’s as well as fans and pundits began pouring in, starting with a special video from former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander:

Embed from Getty Images

“Congratulations on 3,000, that’s just so incredible, I’m so happy for you and your family,” Verlander said. “I’m so proud to have been your teammate for so many years and see so many of the hits in clutch situations, and what you’ve been able to accomplish is nothing short of amazing. Congratulations again my friend.”

Proud to say that I shared a uniform with one of the best to ever do it! He’s nothing short of incredible.. Felicidades mi hermano!! #3000@MiguelCabrera — Jake Rogers (@_JROG_) April 23, 2022

Hitting the ball the other way for no. 3000. It’s what makes you special. Congratulations @MiguelCabrera 👏🏼 — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 23, 2022

My favorite hitter to face ever.. the chess match w guy was like no other.. congrats to Miggy on 3000! https://t.co/K8Vt0BN7jS — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) April 23, 2022

Congrats amigo!! Greatest hitter of an entire generation. Going to be telling my grandkids about the legendary Miggy! #Miggy3000 @MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/QNOnRKkRXV — Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) April 23, 2022

Wow 3000. Way to go my brother pic.twitter.com/PwXSO1B6Uf — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) April 23, 2022

Miguel Cabrera becomes the only one player in MLB history with 3,000 hits, 600 doubles & 500 home runs with a .310 batting average.pic.twitter.com/k22uwKTzVZ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 23, 2022

Congrats to my brother @MiguelCabrera joining the 3K Hit Club. One of the best hitters ever. A joy to compete with and watch on the field. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/8Ur8t5UzWp — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 23, 2022

We met when you were 16 and I was 12. Then for 8 years I had a front row seat to a lot of those hits. Congrats on 3000 my friend!! pic.twitter.com/v9fBfFgQuV — Alex Avila (@AlexAvilaMLB) April 23, 2022

Was a honor to play with this guy for many seasons. Congrats @MiguelCabrera on 3,000 hits! One of the best to play the game! pic.twitter.com/gY9lkWT6Kv — Buck Farmer (@B_Farm09) April 23, 2022

Getting 3,000 hits remains, and always will, a monumental accomplishment. Miguel Cabrera is perhaps the purest hitter of his generation. His swing is so controlled, his power so natural. It’s going to be a while until the next member of the 3,000-Hit Club arrives. Enjoy this one. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 23, 2022

Opponents on the field, but friends (and neighbors) first. It was meant to be for Miggy & José hit 3000 to be this game🥺#Miggy3000 X #Rockies pic.twitter.com/2LqRsp6kGo — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 23, 2022

pic.twitter.com/Eg6LVwqSkt — Detroit Tigers memes and gambling (@TheRyanBlevins) April 23, 2022

Miggy making history 🔥🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/O3aGMqyYTV — Hector Dominguez (@hjds81) April 23, 2022

Equal opportunity: Miguel Cabrera produced his 3,000 hits off 997 different pitchers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 23, 2022

Players with 3000 hits, 500 home runs and .300 batting average Hank Aaron

Willie Mays

Miguel Cabrera pic.twitter.com/5ZKzUJnxe7 — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) April 23, 2022

Miguel Cabrera becomes the first Kane County Cougars alumni to reach 3,000 hits. pic.twitter.com/yxYOM9ZQjS — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) April 23, 2022

Miguel Cabrera becomes first Venezuelan with 3,000 @MLB hits, and it all seems so fitting on a sun-splashed afternoon in Detroit: Antonio Senzatela (Valencia, VZ) on the mound. Elias Díaz (Maracaibo, VZ) behind the plate. Ex-teammates Cron and Iglesias on the infield. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 23, 2022

Oh by the way… There is only ONE player in MLB history with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs AND a Triple Crown. His name is Miguel Cabrera. pic.twitter.com/rNl1OHke61 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) April 23, 2022

"This guy is one of the best of all-time."@DTrainMLB & Eric Karros share how special of a player Miguel Cabrera is to the game of baseball. pic.twitter.com/y8iHi8sGwB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 4/23/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Noah Syndergaard ($10,200) – Today’s most expensive pitcher is in a solid spot against a Baltimore lineup with a 25.7% K rate and a 0.302 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) against right-handers including six projected starters with strikeout percentages over 25% and contact rates lower than 75% the past two seasons.

“Thor” has been relatively solid in 11.1 innings, recording a 2.95 Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a 13.9% swinging strike.