in Detroit Tigers

Fans, former teammates, and others react on Twitter to Miguel Cabrera’s 3000th hit

From one Tigers great to another!

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander established himself as one of baseball’s top pitchers throughout his career in the Motor City, and he continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Motor City fans everywhere.

Embed from Getty Images

After his 2017 trade to the Houston Astros that saw him earn his first career World Series victory, he continued his dominance on the mound, and he’s looked every bit like his days with Detroit so far this season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who made MLB history this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies by smacking his 3,000th career hit. And shortly after the milestone achievement, reactions and congratulatory messsages from players and former teammates of Cabrera’s as well as fans and pundits began pouring in, starting with a special video from former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander:

Embed from Getty Images

“Congratulations on 3,000, that’s just so incredible, I’m so happy for you and your family,” Verlander said. “I’m so proud to have been your teammate for so many years and see so many of the hits in clutch situations, and what you’ve been able to accomplish is nothing short of amazing. Congratulations again my friend.”

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 4/23/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Noah Syndergaard ($10,200) – Today’s most expensive pitcher is in a solid spot against a Baltimore lineup with a 25.7% K rate and a 0.302 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) against right-handers including six projected starters with strikeout percentages over 25% and contact rates lower than 75% the past two seasons.

“Thor” has been relatively solid in 11.1 innings, recording a 2.95 Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a 13.9% swinging strike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Rockies