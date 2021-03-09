Fans get on Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha for fight vs. Erik Cernak

by

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings, there has been very little excitement in 2021, including when it comes to fighting.

But Anthony Mantha tried to change that on Tuesday night when the Red Wings hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

Watch as Mantha gets fed up and begins to square off against Erik Cernak of the Lightning. As you will see, it was not much of a fight at all.

Following the fight, fans rushed to Twitter to get on Mantha for getting into a fight and risking injury. Here are some of the highlights.

 

 

