Fans get on Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha for fight vs. Erik Cernak

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings, there has been very little excitement in 2021, including when it comes to fighting.

But Anthony Mantha tried to change that on Tuesday night when the Red Wings hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

Watch as Mantha gets fed up and begins to square off against Erik Cernak of the Lightning. As you will see, it was not much of a fight at all.

a shot on net, a disagreement, a fight. dear mantha, please don't hurt your hand. dear cernak, per the rules of the universe, you will be a red wing soon. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pVcb3CYxPM — everett (@borntodanhard) March 10, 2021

Following the fight, fans rushed to Twitter to get on Mantha for getting into a fight and risking injury. Here are some of the highlights.

Literally all of Red Wings Twitter vibes over having anxiety whenever Anthony Mantha gets into a fight. — Justin (@TheYzerPlan) March 10, 2021

Anthony Mantha: *engages in fisticuffs* Red Wings Twitter: BE CAREFUL WITH YOUR HANDS — Justin (@TheYzerPlan) March 10, 2021

Watching cernak and mantha go at it while the announcer is all like "mantha doesn't want to fight, are you kidding?" Is….very funny — ⚡⚡HOCKEY TIME⚡⚡ (@birbteef) March 10, 2021

I dont disagree at all, someone needs to answer the bell but Mantha can't afford to get hurt again fighting. Luckily it looks like he did fine tonight but I was holding my breath. — Beardquist 🐙😐 #JosiWinsNorris (@LeighDx13) March 10, 2021

I mean if I got in as many accidents as Mantha has gotten hurt fighting I wouldn’t drive lol — David (@deebotz) March 10, 2021

Red Wings fans watching Mantha fight pic.twitter.com/EKryXaSF4n — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) March 10, 2021

Is Mantha dumb? He’s chewing his mouth guard while he’s in a fight. Always thought it was a mistake for him and Blashill to announce “I’m not going to fight this year” — Kevin Kelley (@onwardedge) March 10, 2021

