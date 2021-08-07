Fans invade Detroit Lions timeline following tweet about Calvin Johnson

Well, we knew this was coming.

On Friday night, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson was presented with his Gold Jacket as he prepares to be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Lions took to Twitter to tweet out some photos of Johnson with his Gold Jacket and within a matter of seconds, fans began bashing the team for not paying back the money they took from Calvin when he retired. There were also a few who bashed Johnson for quitting on the team.

Here is the tweet by the Lions.

Here are some of the responses. (Note: this was posted not long after the tweet and there are plenty more reactions since then.)

Cool, now pay him — Griffion Hart (@SyrePog) August 7, 2021

Now send him his money. — jack (@namneerg_kcaj) August 7, 2021

Pay that man and stop embarrassing us, FUCK! We love you Calvin and always will! #OnePride — Big Boom💰〽️ (@MichNasty86) August 7, 2021

I thought it was the hall of fame not the hall of quitters smh — Chris Bigliardi (@ChrisBigliardi) August 7, 2021

Congrats to Calvin on the gold jacket. Maybe he can go sell it if he’s hard up for money after quitting on a $132m contract. — Justine (@LarimerJustine) August 7, 2021

Now fix your relationship with him — CADETROIT SZN (@WetroitWistons) August 7, 2021

Take the money and 🤐 Calvin. It’d be great to have you back in the Pride but your actions don’t speak like you’re proud of us. #BURYTHEHATCHET — Dad Bot (@DadBot14188925) August 7, 2021

Pay him his money so we can celebrate him correctly!! THAT MAN DESERVES IT!!! — me (@ksea43) August 7, 2021

The Social Media intern reading all of these “fix the relationship” tweets: pic.twitter.com/kK0FqCGkRS — Cubbie (@cubbie17) August 7, 2021

Congrats Calvin! Hoping @RodWood_Lions can settle this dispute and bring #Megatron back home. This is silly. — Henry Savage (@thehenrysavage) August 7, 2021