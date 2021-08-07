Fans invade Detroit Lions timeline following tweet about Calvin Johnson

by

Well, we knew this was coming.

On Friday night, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson was presented with his Gold Jacket as he prepares to be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Lions took to Twitter to tweet out some photos of Johnson with his Gold Jacket and within a matter of seconds, fans began bashing the team for not paying back the money they took from Calvin when he retired. There were also a few who bashed Johnson for quitting on the team.

Here is the tweet by the Lions.

Here are some of the responses. (Note: this was posted not long after the tweet and there are plenty more reactions since then.)

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.