57.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
type here...
U of M News
Updated:

Fans lose their minds as 5-Star Michigan target Joshua Christopher stalls on decision

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Matthew Stafford will win Super Bowl, Darius Slay weighs in

If you have followed former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on social media or during his appearances while working...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Today is the day that 5-star Michigan target Joshua Christopher makes his decision! Or at least we think it is…

According to reports, Christopher is set to announce his commitment some time today and fans are sitting on pins and needles waiting for his decision.

Various rumors said Christopher was supposed to make his intentions known at 9 pm PT (6 pm EST) but when that time passed, many said it was actually going to be at 9 pm EST.

Well, that time has now passed and we have still heard nothing.

Because of that, plenty of fans are losing their minds on Twitter as they await the decision of the No. 3 SG in the nation.

 

Let’s hope we get an answer soon!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous article2 NFL mock draft scenarios involve Detroit Lions trading back into Round 1
Next article5-Star SG Joshua Christopher makes his college decision

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Fan reaction to Joshua Christopher’s shocking spurn of Michigan Wolverines

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines fans everywhere had the metaphorical rug pulled out from underneath them earlier tonight when 5-star guard Joshua Christopher made the stunning decision...
Read more

5-Star SG Joshua Christopher makes his college decision

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Just moments ago, 5-Star SG Joshua Christopher broke the hearts of Michigan fans (and Juwan Howard) as he announced that he is committing to...
Read more

Michigan kicker Jake Moody drills 69-yard field goal [Video]

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
After connecting on 10 of 11 field-goal attempts in 2018, Michigan kicker Jake Moody hit just 6 of 9 attempts in 2019. During this time...
Read more

Michigan transfer David DeJulius narrows his list to 4 teams

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Earlier this week, news broke that Michigan PG David DeJulius was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after playing just two seasons with the Wolverines. Now,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.