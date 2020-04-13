Fans lose their minds as 5-Star Michigan target Joshua Christopher stalls on decision

Today is the day that 5-star Michigan target Joshua Christopher makes his decision! Or at least we think it is…

According to reports, Christopher is set to announce his commitment some time today and fans are sitting on pins and needles waiting for his decision.

Various rumors said Christopher was supposed to make his intentions known at 9 pm PT (6 pm EST) but when that time passed, many said it was actually going to be at 9 pm EST.

Well, that time has now passed and we have still heard nothing.

Because of that, plenty of fans are losing their minds on Twitter as they await the decision of the No. 3 SG in the nation.

Sources indicate to me that Joshua Christopher is not actually committing on 4/13, he’s committing at 4:13 in the morning. — Wolverine Country (@umichcountry) April 13, 2020

If Joshua Christopher could commit to Michigan already I could mf relax — Rik (@erikdoane) April 13, 2020

When is Joshua Christopher gonna make his announcement. The suspense is cool but come on already we need to know — Wes Smigielski (@smigs46) April 13, 2020

Me waiting for Joshua Christopher to commit pic.twitter.com/LzsiB8OXYS — Caleb Burdett🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) April 13, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: After a long recruiting process Joshua Christopher announces his commitment to the University of Phoenix. His reasoning was for "education" as he "couldn't pass up the opportunity to attend the Harvard of the west". pic.twitter.com/fksgt67qRG — lgrw40 🥓 (@lgrw40) April 13, 2020

Five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher has gained at least 2,000 followers today as people await his decision 😳 — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) April 13, 2020

Joshua Christopher trolling the hell out of all of us — Jackson (@jackson_henning) April 13, 2020

Who will Joshua Christopher commit to? pic.twitter.com/ghlFbdBZw5 — Matt Helmkamp (@MattHelmkamp) April 13, 2020

I’ve just gotten word that Joshua Christopher will announce he’s……… A social media marketing genius. #GoBlue #mcbb @Jaygup23 — rob brock (@robbrockjr) April 13, 2020

If everyone is so sure Joshua Christopher is Michigan bound since January, why hasn’t he committed yet? — Matthew Rice (@MRiceNation) April 14, 2020

JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER HAS COMMITTED TO MONSTERS UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/8ItzyFS6XR — 𝕴𝖆𝖓 (@CAPS_NAT1ON) April 14, 2020

After all the waiting, I'm fully anticipating Joshua Christopher to commit to postponing his commitment for just a little longer tonight — Mac (@azsportsfien) April 14, 2020

The world is waiting to hear where 5-star recruit Joshua Christopher @Jaygup23 will commit to: Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA or Missouri. — HoopsTalk365 (@HoopTalks365) April 14, 2020

BREAKING: Joshua Christopher has released his 4 other commitment dates👇 April 31st

Marchtober 42nd

April 1st

Ricktober 5th @ricky77885755 — Wolverine Country (@umichcountry) April 14, 2020

@Jaygup23 You can go ahead and announce ur commitment anytime now haha ur giving us Michigan fans anxiety over here 😂 — Matt Burgess (@Matt_Burgess23) April 14, 2020

Let’s hope we get an answer soon!