Fans, media react to former Red Wing Gerard Gallant being firing by Vegas

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Shockwaves were sent throughout the National Hockey League today when it was announced that the Vegas Golden Knights had fired head coach Gerard Gallant.

Gallant had been the bench boss for the Golden Knights since their inception in 2017, and led them to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first year. And while this season hans’t been entirely unsuccessful with a 24-19-6 record, Vegas isn’t where management wants.

Of course, Gallant is a former Detroit Red Wings forward, having suited up in the Winged Wheel for nine years. Could his former teammate Steve Yzerman bring him back to Detroit? That’s what fans are hoping for:

