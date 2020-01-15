Fans, media react to former Red Wing Gerard Gallant being firing by Vegas

Shockwaves were sent throughout the National Hockey League today when it was announced that the Vegas Golden Knights had fired head coach Gerard Gallant.

Gallant had been the bench boss for the Golden Knights since their inception in 2017, and led them to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first year. And while this season hans’t been entirely unsuccessful with a 24-19-6 record, Vegas isn’t where management wants.

Of course, Gallant is a former Detroit Red Wings forward, having suited up in the Winged Wheel for nine years. Could his former teammate Steve Yzerman bring him back to Detroit? That’s what fans are hoping for:

Welp. I have to believe Gerard Gallant would instantly become a leading contender for the Detroit Red Wings HC gig insofar a change is/was to be made with Jeff Blashill. Former Red Wing. Played w/ Stevie Y. Makes too much sense. #LGRW #NHL

