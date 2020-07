On Thursday, news broke that 97.1 The Ticket has hired Rico Beard to be Mike Valenti’s co-host during the 2-6 p.m. time slot. In addition, The Ticket announced that Mike Sullivan (Sully) will no longer work for the station beginning on August 1.

Following the news, fans flooded social media to give their two cents on the news.

Nation, what is your initial reaction to 97.1 The Ticket’s decision?