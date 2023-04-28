Fans react accordingly to Detroit Lions drafting Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions were active on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, swinging a deal with the Arizona Cardinals by sending the 6th pick in exchange for the 12th overall pick, Pick No. 34 in Round 2, and Pick No. 168 in Round 5. They used the 12th pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs but still had one selection in Round 1. With the 18th selection, Detroit chose Iowa Hawkeyes LB, Jack Campbell.

Detroit Lions fans react to the selection of Jack Campbell

Campbell comes to Detroit as the highest-drafted player by the Lions out of Iowa since Wally Hilgenberg in 1964. Additionally, he's the highest-drafted Lions LB since Ernie Sims in 2006. He also arrives highly regarded, as he was the 2022 Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year as the Big Ten's Defensive MVP.

He's also the first ever Hawkeyes player to earn the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker, and the first Big Ten player to earn the accolade since Ohio State's James Laurinaitis in 2007. As if that weren't enough, he earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Take a look at how fans of the Lions took the news of the Campbell selection. As with the Gibbs pick, the reaction was mixed:

Wrapping It Up – Welcome to Detroit, Jack Campbell!

The Lions had tremendous results when they selected a Big Ten defensive talent last year with local talent Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan. We're certainly hoping for similar results with Campbell.

The Lions now turn their attention to their upcoming three selections in Round 2 and one selection in Round 3 tomorrow night.