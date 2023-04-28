Fans react accordingly to Detroit Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions entered the 2023 NFL Draft with the 6th overall selection. However, general manager Brad Holmes swung a deal at the last minute with the Arizona Cardinals, trading down in order to acquire the No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 overall selections; they also now have five picks between 12 and 55th overall. And with the 12th pick, the Lions decided to go with running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama.

Detroit Lions fans react to selection of Jahmyr Gibbs

Over the last three seasons with Alabama, Gibbs has found himself in first place amongst all collegiate running backs with 25 catches of 15 or more yards. He originally began his collegiate career with Georgia Tech, but upon his transfer to Alabama, he led the team in rushing with 926 yards, catches with 44, and kick return yards. He's also the highest-drafted running back by the Lions since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders – and we all saw how good that pick turned out for the franchise.

And not long after the pick was announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, there was plenty of reaction that began pouring in on social media from Lions fans. Take a look at a sampling of the reactions, which range from approval to confusion and everything in between.

Wrapping it Up – Welcome to Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions would not have made this pick without good reasoning, and it won't be long before he's expected to sign a four-year contract that includes $17.9 million fully guaranteed.

Lions fans, how do you feel about the selection of Gibbs?