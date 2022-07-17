Fans react accordingly to Detroit Tigers 1st Round pick

The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft has started and just moments ago, our Detroit Tigers made their first pick.

In case you have not heard, the Tigers selected 3B Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick in the opening round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Following the pick, fans took to Twitter to react accordingly.

Here is a sample of some of those reactions.

Nation, how do you feel about the Tigers’ first-round pick?

Avila made the pick so I’m expecting a bust unfortunately — ‏ً (@CadexIveyxBey) July 18, 2022

Future .200 or below hitter pic.twitter.com/QNaarYw8Pa — Ed (@5quid23) July 18, 2022

Doesn’t make up for taking Jobe over Mayer — Igor Shesterkin Enjoyer (@seoaneball) July 18, 2022

THANK YOU FOR NOT TAKING A PITCHER — will: Riley Greene Truther 🇺🇦 (@wrhiv_72) July 18, 2022

Lets gooo — Austin Bou〽️an (@daginganinja28) July 18, 2022

W — Herbert SZN ⚡️ (@DevinKirkendal2) July 18, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOO SCHOOPS REPLACEMENT HAS ARRIVED — Mike Millen (@MaddoggMike24) July 18, 2022

Welcome Jace!!! One of the guys I was hoping for the most! Let's go put in work and get this team going! — Francois Corpel: Gregory Soto Defender 🇺🇦 (@FrancoisCorpel) July 18, 2022

Wow actually a good pick — Dean Vanslambrouck (@DeanVanslambro1) July 18, 2022

ITS HAPPENING WE DRAFTED WELL — Luke Ponko (@Fluffy7609) July 18, 2022

Rare Avila W — im_erasmo_ramirez_lol (@imerasmolol) July 18, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

