W.G. Brady

Fans react accordingly to Jared Goff signing mega contract extension with Detroit Lions

Lions Notes

Jared Goff is getting PAID and the fans have spoken

Jared Goff is GETTING PAID!!!

Earlier today, news broke that Goff has landed a 4-year, $212 contract extension with the Detroit Lions, making him the second-highest paid quarterback (based on AAV) in the NFL at $53 million per season. Following the news breaking, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts. As you will see below, some fans are very happy that Goff is getting a massive extension, while others are, let’s just say, not thrilled.

Detroit Lions Fans Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton Detroit Lions New Uniforms Jared Goff

The Fans React To Goff Landing MASSIVE contract extension

Here are some of the reactions that have been rolling in:

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

