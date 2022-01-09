Fans react after Detroit Lions choose win against Packers over No. 1 overall pick

Heading into Sunday, the only way for the Detroit Lions to secure the No.1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was to lose against the Green Bay Packers and have the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow upset an Indianapolis Colts team playing for a spot in the playoffs.

Well, the Jaguars did their part by shocking the Colts but the Lions decided that a win over the Packers would be more valuable than the No. 1 pick. (Note: I love beating Green Bay so I am ok with this)

So, we now know the Lions will be picking No. 2 in the NFL Draft, barring a trade.

Following the game, Lions fans took to Twitter to react to losing out on the No. 1 pick. As you can see, there are different opinions on whether or not winning was the best move for the Lions.

Way to end the season. The future is bright. The future is Honolulu blue. #OnePride — James Nelson 💙 (@nelsonjd76) January 9, 2022

Dang that was fun to watch. — A.Godfrey (@Oldandsurly) January 9, 2022

Detroit doesn’t give a shit about the draft pick. Campbell is building a culture based on winning, not intentionally throwing a game for a potentially good pick. — SteakSawss (@SteakSawss) January 9, 2022

To any1 worried about draft position pic.twitter.com/s3tQxZzSC9 — Vxzzo (@d_feijoo) January 9, 2022

Happy but sad cause no 1st rounder — Go Blue〽️ (@JakeSimmsss) January 9, 2022

Definitely would’ve rather had the opp. to get the 1st pick but lots to like from this gm.

Positives and negatives from the season?

Maybe the most frustrating thing is Romeo, Okudah, Ragnow, Swift, Hock others I’m forgetting being out for so long so it’s tough to see what we have — Dean Ski (@FreedumFyghter) January 9, 2022

Two of our three wins were against the 11-win Cardinals and the 13-win Packers. It wasn't a pretty season, this team was fun. Cannot wait to see what MCDC and Brad Holmes have in store next. — 🗻Tristin McKinstry🗻 (@LovelyDegree160) January 9, 2022

Can’t complain about draft positioning…I’m happy w one of Kayvon/Hutch AND a win over the packers — Optimistic Michigan Sports Fan🇺🇸 (@Nahbichhh) January 9, 2022