Fans react after Detroit Lions choose win against Packers over No. 1 overall pick

Heading into Sunday, the only way for the Detroit Lions to secure the No.1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was to lose against the Green Bay Packers and have the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow upset an Indianapolis Colts team playing for a spot in the playoffs.

Well, the Jaguars did their part by shocking the Colts but the Lions decided that a win over the Packers would be more valuable than the No. 1 pick. (Note: I love beating Green Bay so I am ok with this)

So, we now know the Lions will be picking No. 2 in the NFL Draft, barring a trade.

Following the game, Lions fans took to Twitter to react to losing out on the No. 1 pick. As you can see, there are different opinions on whether or not winning was the best move for the Lions.

What do you think?

