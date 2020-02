Reggie Jackson is no longer a member of the Detroit Pistons. The former Boston College Eagle guard was in the fifth and final season of a five-year, $80 million contract, and is expected to be joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

And as per usual, the fan reaction was swift and immediate. Take a look at some examples:

When I heard Reggie Jackson was leaving Detroit pic.twitter.com/c1gzSc4THO — Pistons 19-38 (@J_OntheDRGS) February 19, 2020