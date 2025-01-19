Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions' dream season came to an unexpected and crushing end on Saturday night, as they fell 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. After a historic 15-2 regular-season record and entering the playoffs as Super Bowl favorites, the Lions were outplayed in all phases of the game, leading to an early exit from the postseason.
As expected, Lions fans have been vocal about the surprising loss. Social media has been flooded with reactions from disappointed but passionate supporters. Many expressed frustration over the team’s performance, particularly quarterback Jared Goff’s uncharacteristic mistakes, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ impressive display for the Commanders.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most notable reactions from Lions fans in the wake of the shocking defeat:
Appears Ben Johnson had his mind on interviewing instead of running the ball. When Goff attempts more than 32 passes we are in trouble. Run the ball and we shorten the game and eliminate three of those turnovers. Aaron Glen had no one to play defense and Arnold continues to play timid and get burned (e.g. Ertz TD and allowing Daniels to get first down). That game should have gone down to whomever has the last possession but Johnson panicked and called some really bad plays. If Williams runs the correct route before half we have a TD and the pass he attempted was just pure stupidity. Oh well, I said it last year after Campbell gave the 49ers the Super Bowl berth that we’d never smell that again in my lifetime. The curse of Bobby Layne continues…