Fans react to Juwan Howard’s post-game punch

Well, things went bad for the University of Michigan in their game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon. And then they got worse. You’ve probably already seen “the punch,” now see some of the reactions from social media. Needless to say, they aren’t positive.

Video of the Michigan-Wisconsin brawl, which involved Juwan Howard, from my press box seat:https://t.co/KCnG8Iodbp — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) February 20, 2022

Going to be significant suspensions from this terrible scene in Madison. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 20, 2022

What an embarrassment. Juwan Howard is a punk. https://t.co/nSdJxr9DPO — Rhonda_Metcalf (@metcalfrhonda95) February 20, 2022

Man I hate seeing that incident with Michigan and Wisconsin. Juwan Howard might’ve just cost himself his job. I hope not but man… — Sony (@junmarcelin) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard exemplifies the “Leaders and the Best” 😆 #firecowardhoward — Diesel Tha Dane (@DieselthaGD) February 20, 2022

Only time will tell if there is to be a lengthy suspension handed out or worse. But, wherever the chips do fall, we know for sure this isn’t the best of looks for anyone–especially in a blowout. Luckily for Howard, he’ll have some time in the month of March (tourney time) off to think about his actions, and potentially a much longer time after that to try to recover from this scene. Yikes.