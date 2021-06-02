Fans react to Red Wings once again getting short end of the stick in Draft Lottery

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings suffered through the worst regular season in several decades last year, earning by far the fewest number of points among the 31 NHL franchise in 2019-20. And yet, they only earned the 4th overall draft selection.

This year, the Buffalo Sabres earned the unfortunate distinction of being the NHL’s worst regular season team. And they’ll be picking 1st overall. Meanwhile, the Red Wings will be drafting 6th overall for the third time in the past four years.

And as you can imagine, there were plenty of less than excited fans on social media soon afterwards.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.