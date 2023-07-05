Merch
Lions Notes

Fans react to viral video of Jameson Williams lighting off fireworks

By W.G. Brady
Early Wednesday morning, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took to Instagram to share a video of himself lighting off fireworks. Of course, the fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the video.

The Video

Here is the video of Williams lighting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Fans react to Jameson Williams lighting off fireworks video

Here are some of the reactions:

Bottom Line: Let the man live!

When I first saw this video, I was very scared that fans would bash Williams for having fun. Thankfully, 99% of the reactions are in favor of letting the man live! The guy was having a good time to celebrate a great holiday. The video he posted does not show him doing anything that was careless!

