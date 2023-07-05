Fans react to viral video of Jameson Williams lighting off fireworks

Early Wednesday morning, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took to Instagram to share a video of himself lighting off fireworks. Of course, the fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the video.

I get it, Merica and Freedom but I’d leave the explosives to the professionals, especially if you make your money with your hands pic.twitter.com/eI3MvsN5nB — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) July 5, 2023

When I first saw this video, I was very scared that fans would bash Williams for having fun. Thankfully, 99% of the reactions are in favor of letting the man live! The guy was having a good time to celebrate a great holiday. The video he posted does not show him doing anything that was careless!