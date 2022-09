DSN’s Fantasy Factory: Are You Buying? Or Selling?

The DSN Fantasy Factory gives you five players to either buy, sell, or hold their stocks. Who are you looking to trade this week? Jalen Hurts, Joe Mixon, and Curtis Samuel; are you buying or selling?

Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code FANTASY25OFF.

About The Show:

– The DSN Fantasy Factory – Here to help you manufacture wins in your Fantasy Leagues! Hosted by Dylan Bair. LIVE every Tuesday at 7.