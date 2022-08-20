Tom Kennedy just won’t stop impressing for the Detroit Lions and that impressing continued on Saturday as he caught a pair of touchdown passes during a 27-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but good things to say about Kennedy and he said the Lions are giving him every opportunity to make the team out of training camp.

“I’m gonna say something different than I said last time,” Campbell said. “I think I said dependable, is that what I said? He’s very reliable. He’s just reliable that’s all he is, he’s reliable.”

Campbell told reporters that Kennedy got some special teams action today and that the Lions are giving him every opportunity to make the team because he just “won’t go away.”

“Well, you saw him, that’s why we put him out there at the gunner and jammer to get some looks at him. I saw a couple of them and, you know, he got double a couple, and that’s, listen, that means the other guys gotta win. I would say he didn’t disappoint but I need to go back and watch the film.

“We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team, that’s what that means. Cause he just won’t go away, and that’s a good thing.”

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah Dealing With Training Camp Struggles

Fatal flaws could prevent Tom Kennedy from making Detroit Lions’ roster

When it comes to the Detroit Lions wide receiver room, things are a bit tight right now and Tom Kennedy, despite balling out in both preseason games, may still find himself on the outside looking in when the final cuts are made.

We don’t know if the Lions will head into the 2022 season with five or six wide receivers on their roster and considering four spots are pretty much locked down (Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond), Kennedy, along with Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, and even Maurice Alexander will be competing for either one or two spots.

There are a couple of fatal flaws that could prevent Kennedy from making the roster.

First, he is a slot receiver that really does not have any versatility, which is something Campbell, Lions GM Brad Holmes, and the coaching staff really value in their players. Kennedy is certainly a reliable player but that is only true when talking about him as a slot receiver.

Second, and quite possibly the biggest flaw that could prevent Kennedy from making the team is the fact that he is not great on special teams. Yes, Campbell said he is giving Kennedy every opportunity to make the team, including giving him looks on special teams to see if he can earn a spot but the bottom line is that both Cephus and Benson are more valuable players because of their versatility and Alexander is making his case because of his abilities as a returner.

Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Tom Kennedy and I REALLY want him to make the team, but when it comes down to keeping the players that can help the team the most when the regular season starts, I just don’t see him being that guy.

That being said, if the Lions decided to roll with six receivers and Cephus is not ready to play in Week 1, Kennedy could get the nod.

Nation, how many wide receivers do you think the Detroit Lions will keep on their initial 53-man roster? Do you think Tom Kennedy will be one of those receivers?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

