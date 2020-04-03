58.3 F
Detroit
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
College Sports
Updated:

Father of Spartans assistant coach Dwayne Stephens succumbs to coronavirus

The Michigan State Spartans lost a member of their extended family this week.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
clear sky
58.3 ° F
62.6 °
53 °
30 %
2.5mph
1 %
Fri
59 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
52 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
52 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Bob Probert TKO’s Colorado’s Scott Parker (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert was as tough as they came. And he continued his reputation as...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As we await the return of sports and any sort of sense of normalcy, we have some unfortunate news to pass along that’s affected a huge part of the Michigan sports community.

Dwayne Stephens Sr., the father of Michigan State Spartans basketball coach Dwayne Stephens, succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this week after contracting the illness.

“DJ (Stephens Jr.) is doing OK,” Missouri assistant basketball coach Cornell Mann and Stephens’ cousin explained. “It’s rough because my aunt is at home alone and has to deal with this after not being able to be with him at the hospital, so that’s tough.”

“He was like a father to me,” Mann continued. “A tough, stand-up guy that made good men out of DJ, (DJ’s younger brother Jarrett) and me. He was tough, but humble. A hard worker. A loving granddad.”

According to Mann, the elder Stephens lived in Oak Park and was in his 60’s. The younger Stephens has been a member of head coach Tom Izzo‘s staff now for nearly two decades.

– – Quotes via Graham Couch of The Lansing State Journal Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceGraham Couch
ViaLansing State Journal
Previous articleDetroit Lions GM Bob Quinn already included on ‘hot seat’ list

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin steps up with major donation

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League as well as several other leagues in North America...
Read more
General Topic

97.1 The Ticket forced to layoff on-air personalities

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to a shortage of advertising money, radio company Entercom has been forced to proceed with layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs of employees. 97.1...
Read more
MSU News

20 years ago today: Michigan State defeats Florida to win 2000 National Championship [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For today's Game of the Day, we go back in time exactly 20 years to 2000 when Mateen Cleaves and the Michigan State Spartans...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

1908: The Rematch (Chicago Cubs v. Detroit Tigers)

AJ Reilly - 0
From 1901 until 1906 the Detroit Tigers never finished higher than third place in the American League. Then, from 1907-1909 they treated the best...
Read more
U of M News

Las Vegas sports book includes Michigan QB in Heisman Trophy odds

Arnold Powell - 0
The biggest question for the Michigan Wolverines football team heading into the 2020 season is, who will be the starting quarterback? The battle to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan State Athletic Director issues strong defense of Tom Izzo

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo found himself back in the headlines today thanks to a report from ESPN saying that he contacted...
Read more

Report: Spartans coach Tom Izzo contacted witness in criminal investigation of MSU player

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
According to a recently released report from ESPN, Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo as well as two assistant coaches approached a witness...
Read more

Former Michigan State Spartan Jack Conklin finds a new home

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Conklin spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, where he made...
Read more

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo dealing with serious void

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament thanks to the spread of COVID-19 has hit sports fans everywhere hard. Of course, the athletes and coaching...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.