21.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

FCC received over 1,500 complaints over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

FCC received over 1,500 complaints over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

We can go ahead and file this one under the "Things that should surprise nobody" category. SBNation reported that...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Darren McCarty previews upcoming “90’s night” matchup with Colorado Avalanche

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty will forever be in the hearts of fans for his central role...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Basketball commentator explains why nobody wanted Andre Drummond

The Detroit Pistons unceremoniously shipped out center Andre Drummond at last week's NBA Trade Deadline to the Cleveland Cavaliers,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We can go ahead and file this one under the “Things that should surprise nobody” category.

SBNation reported that the FCC received over a thousand complaints over the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which featured a rather provocative performance fro singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

- Advertisement -

For anyone who hasn’t seen the performance, check it out here.

Here’s a short sampling of some of the complaints:

- Advertisement -

“My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight. However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was feeling sick from having so much skin showing. Maybe next year the NFL can warn parents the show may not be appropriate for children so we can have them leave the room.”

“This years show was extremely provocative in the female body moments and the simulated patting of J Lo’s derrière is not for family television.”

“Degrading and utterly disgusting, far beyond “community standards” of decency, and much worse than the Jackson incident. We live in eastern Kansas, but have no TV, thus took our 9 yo daughter to our local small-town sports bar to watch the game. She’s a farm girl, so understands s**, but could not stop asking “Mama, what’s all this?” Totally confused, and as she emerges into her young womanhood, absolutely abused. My wife and I did our best to use it as an object lesson, but when half the guys in the bar are voicing their disapproval and just looking down at the table … you know something is very wrong. Fox, and perhaps Pepsi, deserve a massive and painful fine so that nobody ever tries this barf-worthy nonsense again.”

“What few community standards remain these days were stripped away (no pun intended) by “J Lo” (should be “J LOW”) at the half-time show shown on television for the Super Bowl on Sunday 2 FEB. My complaint is that this display is inappropriate on national television especially when children are watching. FIX IT.”

“the half time showed semi nude old women dancing w young girls..”

And what was perhaps the longest (and loudest) complaint:

“DISGUSTING. WILL NEVER EVER WATCH NFL OR BUY PEPSI AGAIN. JLO AND SHAK SHOULD BE ASHAMED. WHY IS THIS ALLOWED ON PRIME TIME NATIONAL TV??????????????????????NO WONDER KIDS ARE SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO SCREWED UP TIN THE HEAD????????AND GROWN MEN TOO???????????YES PEOPLE WATCHED, YES PEOPLE ARE TALKING??????AT WHAT PRICE ??????????THESE PEOPLE, ALL WHO PARTICIPATED OR ALLOWED THIS ARE THE LOWEST OF THE LOW . WE ARE A FINE COUNTRY AND HAVE SO MUCH BETTER THAN THIS EVIL. WE SHOULD BE PROUD OF THE SHOW NOT DISGUSTED???????PLEASE STOP THIS OUTRAGE AND DO SOMETHING THE WHOLE COUNTRY CAN BE PROUD OF AND LET THEIR CHILDREN WATCH. YOU ARE LOSERS. YOU HAVE LOST. PLEASE ASK YOURSELF WHY ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????”

Should these people have just simply changed the channel, or are their concerns valid?

- Advertisement -

– – All quotes courtesy of SBNation Link

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceSB Nation
ViaSB Nation
Previous articleDarren McCarty previews upcoming “90’s night” matchup with Colorado Avalanche

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

FCC received over 1,500 complaints over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

We can go ahead and file this one under the "Things that should surprise nobody" category. SBNation reported that...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Darren McCarty previews upcoming “90’s night” matchup with Colorado Avalanche

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty will forever be in the hearts of fans for his central role in the legendary rivalry with...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Basketball commentator explains why nobody wanted Andre Drummond

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons unceremoniously shipped out center Andre Drummond at last week's NBA Trade Deadline to the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to some animosity between...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Sorry Lions fans, but it’s time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Michael Whitaker - 0
NOTE: The views expressed in this EDITORIAL do not necessarily reflect the views of Detroit Sports Nation or a majority of its writers and...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett joins the “Jamie and Stoney Show”, talks Stafford rumor

Michael Whitaker - 0
In case you missed it, the Motor City sports world was set ablaze earlier today with a report from Local 4 WDIV that the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sorry Lions fans, but it’s time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
NOTE: The views expressed in this EDITORIAL do not necessarily reflect the views of Detroit Sports Nation or a majority of its writers and...
Read more

Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett joins the “Jamie and Stoney Show”, talks Stafford rumor

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
In case you missed it, the Motor City sports world was set ablaze earlier today with a report from Local 4 WDIV that the...
Read more

Cliff Avril says he was embarrassed to play for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In 2008, the Detroit Lions had a season that everyone involved with it, including the fans, would rather just forget. That season, the Lions became...
Read more

Mike Florio explains how Matthew Stafford trade report likely came to fruition

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Late Wednesday night, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit reported that the Detroit Lions have been in talks for weeks about a potential trade involving QB...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.