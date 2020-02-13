FCC received over 1,500 complaints over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

We can go ahead and file this one under the “Things that should surprise nobody” category.

SBNation reported that the FCC received over a thousand complaints over the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which featured a rather provocative performance fro singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the performance, check it out here.

Here’s a short sampling of some of the complaints:

“My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight. However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was feeling sick from having so much skin showing. Maybe next year the NFL can warn parents the show may not be appropriate for children so we can have them leave the room.”

“This years show was extremely provocative in the female body moments and the simulated patting of J Lo’s derrière is not for family television.”

“Degrading and utterly disgusting, far beyond “community standards” of decency, and much worse than the Jackson incident. We live in eastern Kansas, but have no TV, thus took our 9 yo daughter to our local small-town sports bar to watch the game. She’s a farm girl, so understands s**, but could not stop asking “Mama, what’s all this?” Totally confused, and as she emerges into her young womanhood, absolutely abused. My wife and I did our best to use it as an object lesson, but when half the guys in the bar are voicing their disapproval and just looking down at the table … you know something is very wrong. Fox, and perhaps Pepsi, deserve a massive and painful fine so that nobody ever tries this barf-worthy nonsense again.”

“What few community standards remain these days were stripped away (no pun intended) by “J Lo” (should be “J LOW”) at the half-time show shown on television for the Super Bowl on Sunday 2 FEB. My complaint is that this display is inappropriate on national television especially when children are watching. FIX IT.”

“the half time showed semi nude old women dancing w young girls..”

And what was perhaps the longest (and loudest) complaint:

“DISGUSTING. WILL NEVER EVER WATCH NFL OR BUY PEPSI AGAIN. JLO AND SHAK SHOULD BE ASHAMED. WHY IS THIS ALLOWED ON PRIME TIME NATIONAL TV??????????????????????NO WONDER KIDS ARE SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO SCREWED UP TIN THE HEAD????????AND GROWN MEN TOO???????????YES PEOPLE WATCHED, YES PEOPLE ARE TALKING??????AT WHAT PRICE ??????????THESE PEOPLE, ALL WHO PARTICIPATED OR ALLOWED THIS ARE THE LOWEST OF THE LOW . WE ARE A FINE COUNTRY AND HAVE SO MUCH BETTER THAN THIS EVIL. WE SHOULD BE PROUD OF THE SHOW NOT DISGUSTED???????PLEASE STOP THIS OUTRAGE AND DO SOMETHING THE WHOLE COUNTRY CAN BE PROUD OF AND LET THEIR CHILDREN WATCH. YOU ARE LOSERS. YOU HAVE LOST. PLEASE ASK YOURSELF WHY ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????”

Should these people have just simply changed the channel, or are their concerns valid?

– – All quotes courtesy of SBNation Link