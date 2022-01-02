FedEx Field stands collapse and fans fall right next to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts [Video]

First, Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown quit on his team in the middle of their game against the New York Jets, and was promptly cut. And now, we’ve got another contender for bizarre sports video of the young year so far.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was exiting the field following their game against The Washington Football Team this afternoon at FedEx Field. As he was entering the tunnel towards the locker room, a gate separating fans from the tunnel broke, and several fans fell right to the surface below.

Thankfully, nobody appeared to be hurt, and Hurts was a good sport about it: