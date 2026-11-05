The NCAA Division II record for consecutive wins belongs to Grand Valley State, the rival Ferris State beat last month in the Anchor-Bone Classic. On Saturday in Detroit, the Ferris State win streak can pull even with it.

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The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are 9-0 and carry a 39-game winning streak into their trip to Wayne State. One more victory would make it 40 and match the Division II mark Grand Valley State set from 2005 through 2007.

Grand Valley State Owns the Record Ferris State Is Chasing

The storyline is hard to miss. The program Ferris State is chasing is its closest rival, and the two met three weeks ago, with the Bulldogs winning 41-34 in Allendale on Oct. 17.

Grand Valley State built its 40-game run under coach Chuck Martin between 2005 and 2007, and it ended on Dec. 8, 2007, in a Division II semifinal loss at Northwest Missouri State. Nearly two decades later, Ferris State can match that number and then play for the record outright.

The Ferris State Win Streak Began After a Loss

The run is not quite as old as the 2024 season. Ferris State opened that year with a 19-3 loss at Pittsburg State on Aug. 31, 2024, beat Lake Erie 56-3 a week later, and has not lost since. Fourteen wins to close 2024, a 16-0 season and a national title in 2025, and nine more this fall add up to 39.

The most recent one was among the tighter ones. Ferris State beat No. 9 Davenport 23-14 on Oct. 31 in Big Rapids, a defensive afternoon against a team that arrived 8-0.

The Chase Lands in Detroit

Wayne State is 0-9 and has been outscored in every game this season, including a 49-0 loss at Davenport on Oct. 24 and a 45-12 home loss to Northern Michigan on Oct. 31. Saturday is the Warriors’ Senior Day, and a spoiler result would be the biggest thing to happen to their fall.

Ferris State has already been through Detroit during this streak. The Bulldogs won 27-14 at Wayne State on Oct. 12, 2024, the sixth win of the 39.

A win Saturday puts Ferris State at 10-0 with the streak at 40, which would set up the regular-season finale against Roosevelt on Nov. 14 in Big Rapids as the chance to own the record alone.

The Bulldogs know what is in front of them. Now they have to take care of business on the field.

How to Watch Ferris State at Wayne State