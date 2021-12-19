Ferris State wins Division II Football National Championship by destroying Valdosta State

THEY DID IT!

For the first time in school history, Ferris State has won a Division II Football National Championship!

On Saturday night, Ferris State defeated Valdosta State by a score of 58-17 to secure the victory in McKinney, Texas.

Valdosta State had previously beaten Ferris State, 49-47, in the 2018 championship game.

From The Detroit News:

“Obviously, I’m elated for everybody,” said Annese, who won his 100th game at Ferris State in the national semifinals. “It’s just a monumental thing to have happen.

“It’ll really probably change Ferris State forever.”

