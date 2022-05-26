Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta dies

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

He also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

Many of you will remember Ray Liotta not only as the star of ‘Goodfellas’ but also as the actor who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in ‘Field of Dreams‘ with Kevin Costner.

Rest in Peace, Ray.

Ray Liotta’s Top 10 Movies (According to IMBD)

Goodfellas (1990) 8.7/10 Marriage Story (2019) 8.0/10 Blow (2001) 7.6/10 Field Of Dreams (1989) 7.5/10 The Place Beyond The Pines (2012) 7.3/10 Identity (2003) 7.3/10 John Q (2002) 7.1/10 Narc (2002) 7.1/10 Dominick And Eugene (1998) 7.0/10 Cop Land (1997) 6.9/10

